Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 62 (65.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 58-27, a 68.2% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Braves have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 615 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule