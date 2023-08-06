Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 62 (65.3%) of those contests.
  • Atlanta has a record of 58-27, a 68.2% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Braves have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 615 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 31 Angels L 4-1 Charlie Morton vs Chase Silseth
August 1 Angels W 5-1 Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
August 2 Angels W 12-5 Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
August 4 @ Cubs W 8-0 Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
August 5 @ Cubs L 8-6 Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
August 6 @ Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
August 7 @ Pirates - Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
August 8 @ Pirates - Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
August 9 @ Pirates - Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
August 10 @ Pirates - Bryce Elder vs TBA
August 11 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill

