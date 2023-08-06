Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (57-54) and the Atlanta Braves (70-38) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on August 6.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 62 (65.3%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 58-27, a 68.2% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Braves have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 615 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Silseth
|August 1
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|W 8-0
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Bryce Elder vs Javier Assad
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs TBA
|August 11
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
