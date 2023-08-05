Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (18.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31 games this year (34.1%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 91 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 40 .249 AVG .219 .322 OBP .294 .508 SLG .445 21 XBH 13 13 HR 10 28 RBI 22 47/20 K/BB 39/15 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings