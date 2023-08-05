Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
On Saturday, Austin Riley (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Cubs.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .278 with 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Riley is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (76 of 107), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (32.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (24 of 107), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (52.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.241
|.371
|OBP
|.299
|.577
|SLG
|.443
|30
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/21
|K/BB
|53/16
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Assad (1-2) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing only one hit.
