How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field at Comerica Park against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 162 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (573 total).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 100 home runs as a team.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .367 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 424 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.255 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Littell makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-0
|Away
|Beau Brieske
|Johnny Cueto
|7/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/1/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Johan Oviedo
|8/2/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Joe Ryan
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Bailey Ober
