On Friday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Arcia has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arcia has had an RBI in 26 games this season (30.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.1%).
  • He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.9%.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 37
.317 AVG .270
.374 OBP .320
.494 SLG .394
15 XBH 9
7 HR 4
25 RBI 13
34/13 K/BB 28/10
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
