The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

In 65.7% of his 105 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 39.0% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .236 AVG .278 .297 OBP .340 .435 SLG .561 20 XBH 25 10 HR 14 36 RBI 38 40/17 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings