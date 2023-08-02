How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Angels Player Props
|Braves vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Angels Odds
|Braves vs Angels Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 203 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .496 slugging percentage this season, putting up 393 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (589 total runs).
- The Braves' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yonny Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Chirinos does not have a quality start on the season.
- Chirinos has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this matchup.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.