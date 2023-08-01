Player props are listed for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-3) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 27th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 55 walks and 61 RBI (138 total hits). He's also swiped 51 bases.

He's slashed .333/.415/.573 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 104 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 63 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .263/.366/.593 on the season.

Olson takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .343 with a double, six home runs, five walks and 12 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 120 hits with 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs, 67 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .305/.407/.680 on the season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .533 with a double, three home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI (94 total hits).

He has a slash line of .253/.314/.458 on the season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 1 2 6

