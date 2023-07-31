Travis d'Arnaud -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .265 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this year (24 of 40), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this year (40.0%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (16 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .262 AVG .267 .361 OBP .308 .557 SLG .453 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 14 RBI 11 13/10 K/BB 24/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings