The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 26th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the (349.8 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won only two games on the road.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games for the Saints.

In the Vikings' passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, catching 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and picked up 466 yards (31.1 per game).

Frankie Luvu recorded one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +6600 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.