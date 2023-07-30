Dream vs. Mystics Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 30
The Atlanta Dream (13-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (12-12) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 PM ET.
The Dream are coming off of a 95-84 loss to the Liberty in their last game on Thursday.
Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Aari McDonald
|Out
|Torn Labrum
|8.9
|2.3
|2.8
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|18.2
|6
|2.6
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Hip
|11.4
|7.8
|0.9
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
|Ariel Atkins
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|3.4
|2.7
Dream vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream Player Leaders
- Rhyne Howard paces the Dream at 18.2 points per game, while also averaging 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Allisha Gray averages a team-best 3.5 assists per contest. She is also averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 48% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cheyenne Parker paces her squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also posts 13.5 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in the WNBA).
- Nia Coffey averages 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Haley Jones is putting up 4.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Dream vs. Mystics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Dream
|-6.5
|164.5
