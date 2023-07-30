Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Brewers on July 30, 2023
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 136 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 50 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .333/.416/.578 on the year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 100 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .256/.360/.569 so far this season.
- Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .286/.372/.477 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 81 hits with 25 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .233/.320/.408 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
