South Korea vs. Morocco: Women’s World Cup Group H Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 30
South Korea will meet Morocco in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 30 at 12:30 AM ET. In their Group H openers, South Korea lost to Colombia and Morocco also lost to Germany.
Sportsbooks have given South Korea odds of -157 to win this game, and Morocco is at +481 (with the draw at +260). The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.
Bet on the result of South Korea vs. Morocco at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
South Korea vs. Morocco Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- South Korea Moneyline: -157
- Morocco Moneyline: +481
South Korea vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights
- The two teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up eight goals per game combined, 5.5 more than this match's total.
- South Korea has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and lost.
- South Korea has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -157 or shorter.
- Morocco lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Morocco has played as an underdog of +481 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Take your pick for South Korea vs. Morocco on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
South Korea vs. Morocco Recent Performance
- South Korea was 6-4-2 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 17 goals and giving up eight. This year, its record is 3-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (13 goals scored, 11 allowed).
- Last time out, South Korea suffered a 2-0 loss to Colombia and was outshot by 11 in the match, 15 to four.
- South Korea failed to score, with Ji Soyun leading the team in shots with just one, against .
- In 2022, Morocco went 1-0-3 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 0-2-1 (-6 goal differential).
- In its most recent match, Morocco was defeated by Germany 6-0 on July 24. Germany outshot Morocco 15 to five.
- Ghizlane Chebbak paced Morocco with two shots.
South Korea Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Young Geul Yoon
|35
|1
|-
|Choo Hyojoo
|23
|2
|-
|Hong Hyeji
|26
|3
|-
|Shim Seo Yeon
|34
|4
|-
|Yun-Ji Kim
|34
|5
|-
|Lim Seonjoo
|32
|6
|-
|Son Hwayeon
|26
|7
|-
|Cho Sohyun
|35
|8
|-
|Lee Geummin
|29
|9
|-
|Ji Soyun
|32
|10
|-
|Choe Yuri
|28
|11
|-
|Moon Mira
|31
|12
|-
|Eun Sun Park
|36
|13
|-
|Jeoun Eunha
|30
|14
|-
|Chun Garam
|20
|15
|-
|Jang Selgi
|29
|16
|-
|Lee Youngju
|31
|17
|-
|Jung Mi Kim
|38
|18
|-
|Casey Phair
|16
|19
|-
|Kim Hyeri
|33
|20
|-
|Jisu Ryu
|25
|21
|-
|Yebin Bae
|18
|22
|-
|Kang Chaerim
|25
|23
|-
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Morocco Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Khadija Er-Rmichi
|33
|1
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Zineb Redouani
|23
|2
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Nouhaila Benzina
|25
|3
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Sarah Kassi
|19
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Nesryne El Chad
|20
|5
|Lille (France)
|Elodie Nakkach
|28
|6
|Servette Geneva (Switzerland)
|Ghizlane Chebbak
|32
|7
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Salma Amani
|33
|8
|Metz (France)
|Ibtissam Jraidi
|30
|9
|Al Ahli ()
|Najat Badri
|35
|10
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Fatima Tagnaout
|24
|11
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Assia Zouhair
|32
|12
|SCC Mohammedia (Morocco)
|Sabah Seghir
|22
|13
|SSC Napoli (Italy)
|Rkia Mazrouai
|21
|14
|Sporting du Pays de Charleroi ()
|Fatima Zohra Gharbi
|22
|15
|CE Europa (Spain)
|Anissa Lahmari
|26
|16
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Hanane Ait El Haj
|28
|17
|AS FAR (Morocco)
|Kenza Chapelle
|20
|18
|FC Nantes (France)
|Sakina Ouzraoui Diki
|21
|19
|Club Brugge KV ()
|Sofia Bouftini
|21
|20
|RS Berkane (Morocco)
|Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack
|23
|21
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Ines Arouaissa
|22
|22
|Cannes ()
|Rosella Ayane
|27
|23
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.