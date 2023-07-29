Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .981, fueled by an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .569. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 78 of 101 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 101), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 38 games this season (37.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 62.4% of his games this year (63 of 101), with two or more runs 22 times (21.8%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.330
|AVG
|.328
|.423
|OBP
|.400
|.565
|SLG
|.574
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|29
|RBI
|30
|31/32
|K/BB
|25/21
|24
|SB
|25
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
