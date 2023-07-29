Before the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship, Megan Khang is in 30th place at E.

Looking to bet on Megan Khang at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Megan Khang Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Khang has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 17 rounds, Khang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Khang has finished in the top five once.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Khang has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 27 -5 269 0 18 3 5 $1M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Khang has had an average finish of 37th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 30th-place.

Khang has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Khang last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 30th.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,527 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 29 yards shorter than the average course Khang has played in the past year (6,556).

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was in the 14th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was good enough to place her in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

Khang was better than just 19% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 5.02.

Khang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Khang had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.0).

Khang's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

At that last outing, Khang carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Khang ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Khang underperformed compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

+6000

All statistics in this article reflect Khang's performance prior to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

