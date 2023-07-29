On Saturday, July 29, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (65-36) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Brewers are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-210). The contest's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 57, or 64.8%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 20-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+100) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +340 1st 1st

