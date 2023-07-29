How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Brewers Player Props
|Braves vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Brewers Odds
|Braves vs Brewers Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 191 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .491 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .268 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (564 total runs).
- The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Elder enters this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Elder is looking to record his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In five of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.