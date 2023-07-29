France vs. Brazil: Women’s World Cup Group F Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 29
Brazil will face France in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 29 at 6:00 AM ET. In their Group F openers, Brazil defeated Panama and France drew with Jamaica.
France is +169 to win and take all three points, while Brazil is +166 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +215. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.
Brazil vs. France Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Brazil Moneyline: +166
- France Moneyline: +169
Brazil vs. France World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams score four goals per game combined, 1.5 more than this match's total.
- These teams together allow zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- Brazil has been a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Brazil has played as a moneyline favorite of +166 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- France is an underdog for the first time this tournament.
- France has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +169.
Brazil World Cup Stats
Brazil vs. France Recent Performance
- Brazil went 7-2-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +14. This year, its record is 3-0-3 against fellow World Cup squads (+3 goal differential).
- Brazil earned a win on July 24 against Panama by a score of 4-0. The victorious Brazil took 23 more shots in the contest, 30 to seven.
- Borges picked up three of her side's goals to lead the team against .
- France was 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and giving up 11. This year, its record is 4-2-1 against fellow World Cup squads (11 goals scored, four allowed).
- In its last game on July 23, France drew Jamaica 0-0. France outshot Jamaica 12 to six.
- While France didn't manage a goal against , Kadidiatou Diani had four shots to lead the team.
Brazil Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Barbara
|35
|1
|CR Flamengo RJ (Brazil)
|Antonia
|29
|2
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Kathellen
|27
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Rafaelle
|32
|4
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Luana
|30
|5
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Tamires
|35
|6
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Andressa
|30
|7
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Ana Vitoria
|23
|8
|SL Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)
|Debinha
|31
|9
|Kansas City Current (United States)
|Marta
|37
|10
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Adriana
|26
|11
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Leticia
|28
|12
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Bruninha
|21
|13
|Gotham FC (United States)
|Lauren
|20
|14
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Duda Sampaio
|22
|15
|SC Corinthians SP (Brazil)
|Beatriz
|29
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Ary Borges
|23
|17
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Geyse
|25
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Monica
|36
|19
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Angelina
|23
|20
|-
|Kerolin Nicoli
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Camila Fernanda Gomes Rodrigues
|22
|22
|-
|Gabi Nunes
|26
|23
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
France Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Solene Durand
|28
|1
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Maelle Lakrar
|23
|2
|Montpellier HSC (France)
|Wendie Renard
|33
|3
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Laurina Fazer
|19
|4
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Elisa De Almeida
|25
|5
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sandie Toletti
|28
|6
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Sakina Karchaoui
|27
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Grace Geyoro
|26
|8
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|34
|9
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amel Majri
|30
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|28
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Clara Mateo
|25
|12
|Paris FC (France)
|Selma Bacha
|22
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Aissatou Tounkara
|28
|14
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Kenza Dali
|31
|15
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
|31
|16
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Lea Le Garrec
|30
|17
|FC Fleury (France)
|Viviane Asseyi
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Naomie Feller
|21
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Estelle Cascarino
|26
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Constance Picaud
|25
|21
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eve Perisset
|28
|22
|-
|Vicki Becho
|19
|23
|Olympique Lyon (France)
