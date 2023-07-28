Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (51 of 79), with more than one hit 24 times (30.4%).

He has homered in 10 games this year (12.7%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 24 games this season (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .303 AVG .270 .361 OBP .320 .476 SLG .394 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 21 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 28/10 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings