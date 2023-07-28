Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .254 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

In 65 of 100 games this season (65.0%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 27 of them (27.0%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (54.0%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .273 AVG .234 .372 OBP .348 .624 SLG .505 31 XBH 22 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings