The Atlanta Braves (64-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Brewers a series win over the Reds.

The Braves will give the ball to Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.86 ERA).

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.02 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

The Braves' Chirinos (4-4) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 16 against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 4 2/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .291 batting average against him.

Houser is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season in this outing.

Houser is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Adrian Houser vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 910 total hits and third in MLB action with 554 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.488) and are first in all of MLB with 188 home runs.

Houser has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 10 against the Braves this season.

