Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and the Atlanta Braves (64-35) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.60 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-6.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
  • This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta is 36-13 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
  • Atlanta has scored 551 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 20 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
July 21 @ Brewers W 6-4 Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
July 22 @ Brewers L 4-3 Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
July 23 @ Brewers W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
July 25 @ Red Sox L 7-1 Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber
July 26 @ Red Sox - Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello
July 28 Brewers - Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
July 29 Brewers - TBA vs Julio Teheran
July 30 Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea
July 31 Angels - Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning
August 1 Angels - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.