Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Brewers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .257.
- He ranks 76th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this year (64 of 98), with at least two hits 24 times (24.5%).
- In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (21.4%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (38.8%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (20.4%).
- He has scored a run in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.236
|AVG
|.279
|.300
|OBP
|.340
|.451
|SLG
|.559
|19
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|30/15
|2
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has a 2.12 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .233 against him.
