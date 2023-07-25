Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) clashing at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-7) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 46 of its 66 games, or 69.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Atlanta has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule