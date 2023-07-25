Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .875 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .272.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (67 of 98), with at least two hits 32 times (32.7%).
- In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 38 games this season (38.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with two or more runs 15 times (15.3%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.302
|AVG
|.242
|.360
|OBP
|.303
|.543
|SLG
|.442
|25
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|51/18
|K/BB
|51/16
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
- In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .233 against him. He has a 2.12 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
