On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.303 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

In 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 74), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has driven home a run in 18 games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .311 AVG .230 .359 OBP .278 .496 SLG .393 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 28/9 7 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings