Keegan Bradley is in the field at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom for the 2023 The Open Championship, taking place from July 20-23.

Looking to place a bet on Bradley at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Bradley has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 278 2 16 4 5 $8.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Bradley's past nine appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 three times, and his average finish has been 33rd.

In his past nine appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

At 7,383 yards, Royal Liverpool Golf Club is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club checks in at 7,383 yards, 16 yards longer than the average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,367 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 87th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Bradley was better than 47% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Bradley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bradley recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Bradley had more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Bradley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Bradley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bradley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.