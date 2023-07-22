Dream vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will look to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-1.5)
|168.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream have covered 12 times in 20 games with a spread this year.
- Connecticut is 9-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 21 games have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.