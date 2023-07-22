Adrian Houser will be on the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers when they take on Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-140). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 83 total times this season. They've finished 55-28 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a 47-19 record (winning 71.2% of its games).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Atlanta has played in 96 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-41-3).

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 31-14 22-11 41-22 50-28 13-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.