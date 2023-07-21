Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.586) and total hits (127) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.
- Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 78.9% of his 95 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 39 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 22.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 95), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 62.1% of his games this year (59 of 95), with two or more runs 22 times (23.2%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.325
|AVG
|.341
|.415
|OBP
|.406
|.563
|SLG
|.611
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|21/18
|23
|SB
|21
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.94 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (6-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
