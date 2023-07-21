Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Olson (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 58 walks while batting .258.
- He ranks 74th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 28.4% of his games this year, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 43 games this season (45.3%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (22.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this season (55.8%), including 19 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.273
|AVG
|.240
|.372
|OBP
|.353
|.624
|SLG
|.532
|31
|XBH
|21
|18
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|35
|55/29
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
