The field is dwindling at the Hamburg, with Daria Saville heading into a quarterfinal against Jule Niemeier. Saville's odds are +2000 to take home the trophy from MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Saville at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Saville's Next Match

Saville has reached the quarterfinals, where she will play Niemeier on Thursday, July 27 at 5:00 AM ET (after defeating Tamara Korpatsch 7-6, 6-2).

Saville has current moneyline odds of +130 to win her next match against Niemeier.

Saville Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Saville beat No. 100-ranked Korpatsch, 7-6, 6-2.

Saville is 12-7 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

Saville has a record of 4-1 on clay over the last 12 months.

In her 19 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Saville has averaged 19.5 games.

Over the past year, Saville has played five matches on clay, and 23.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Saville has been victorious in 42.9% of her return games and 67.7% of her service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Saville has won 59.4% of her games on serve, and 57.1% on return.

