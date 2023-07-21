How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 182 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .269 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (537 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|James Paxton
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
