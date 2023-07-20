On Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-8) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Connecticut Sun (15-6), airing at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have put together a 12-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 20 games have gone over the point total.

Dream games have hit the over 11 out of 19 times this season.

