Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Truist Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Strider has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 17th in WHIP (1.102), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashed .333/.412/.590 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .255/.362/.565 on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 94 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.362/.535 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 92 hits with 28 doubles, 20 home runs, 39 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .265/.339/.519 on the year.

Walker has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-5 3 2 5 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

