When the Atlanta Braves (61-33) and Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) face off at Truist Park on Thursday, July 20, Spencer Strider will get the nod for the Braves, while the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen to the mound. The game will begin at 12:20 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.74 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Braves and Diamondbacks game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 53, or 65.4%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 24-8 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Braves have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.