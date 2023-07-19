The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 176 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, putting up 349 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (527 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Morton is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Morton will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Kolby Allard Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello

