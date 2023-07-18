On Tuesday, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (61-31) host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) in the series opener at Truist Park.

The Braves are -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+155). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Wanting to bet on the Braves and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-190), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 79 times and won 53, or 67.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 24-7 (77.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 0-6.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-110) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

