How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 173 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .491 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .270 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (514 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.257).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Elder has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Elder will try to collect his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
