Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Dylan Cease) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.594) and total hits (122) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 71 of 91 games this season (78.0%), including 38 multi-hit games (41.8%).
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (40.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (14.3%).
- In 62.6% of his games this year (57 of 91), he has scored, and in 21 of those games (23.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.324
|AVG
|.341
|.415
|OBP
|.406
|.577
|SLG
|.611
|25
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|28/28
|K/BB
|21/18
|22
|SB
|21
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8, the righty went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.