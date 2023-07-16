The Atlanta Braves (61-30) and Chicago White Sox (39-55) square off on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Kolby Allard for the Braves and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

Allard will get the start for the Braves, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw one inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across three games.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 102 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

During 19 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.

Cease has registered eight quality starts this year.

Cease will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 19 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 46th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

