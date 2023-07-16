You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others on the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox prior to their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 122 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 43 stolen bases.

He's slashing .332/.411/.594 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 91 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .259/.361/.577 on the year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Robert Stats

Robert has 93 hits with 24 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.326/.564 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Braves Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.

He's slashed .245/.319/.429 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jul. 14 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

