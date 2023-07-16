How to Watch Women's 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today: Live Stream and More - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today in Palermo, Italy, Sofya Lansere (No. 349 in world) will play Tatiana Prozorova (No. 236), the best of a six-match schedule in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open qualifying qualification final. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
32nd Palermo Ladies Open Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 16
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Today - July 16
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Tatiana Prozorova vs. Sofya Lansere
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|10:00 AM ET
|Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Francesca Curmi
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|10:00 AM ET
|Dalila Spiteri vs. Eva Vedder
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|11:15 AM ET
|Mia Ristic vs. Kathinka von Deichmann
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|11:15 AM ET
|Nuria Brancaccio vs. Deborah Chiesa
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|12:30 PM ET
|Aurora Zantedeschi vs. Martina Colmegna
|Qualifying Qualification Final
|12:30 PM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Prozorova vs. Lansere
- Prozorova has not won any of her one tournament this year, with an overall match record of 2-1.
- Prozorova has played three matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match.
- Prozorova has played three matches on clay so far this year, and 23.7 games per match.
- Prozorova has won 40.0% of her service games this year, and 37.5% of her return games.
Bet on Prozorova or Lansere to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.