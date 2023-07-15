From July 13-16, Matthew Fitzpatrick will hit the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. It's a par-70 that spans 7,237 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Fitzpatrick at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Fitzpatrick has finished below par nine times and carded 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Fitzpatrick hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 19 -7 278 1 16 2 5 $7.5M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while The Renaissance Club has a recent scoring average of +2.

Fitzpatrick will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,343 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 68th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Fitzpatrick was better than 68% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.55.

Fitzpatrick recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Fitzpatrick had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.7).

Fitzpatrick's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Fitzpatrick's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Fitzpatrick finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Fitzpatrick carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards

