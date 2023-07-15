Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (11-2) for the Braves and Lance Lynn (5-8) for the White Sox.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 77 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 75% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 508 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule