How to Watch Men's ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today: Live Stream and More - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
No. 150-ranked Flavio Cobolli will match up with Richard Gasquet (No. 51), one of four matches in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 quarterfinals in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy today. All the tennis action will be streaming live.
ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: July 14
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 14
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Alejandro Tabilo vs. Kimmer Coppejans
|Quarterfinal
|11:00 AM ET
|Benoit Paire vs. Luciano Darderi
|Quarterfinal
|12:30 PM ET
|Daniel Rincon vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov
|Quarterfinal
|1:00 PM ET
|Richard Gasquet vs. Flavio Cobolli
|Quarterfinal
|3:30 PM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Gasquet vs. Cobolli
- In 19 tournaments so far this year, Gasquet has gone 13-18 and has won one title.
- Cobolli, who owns an 11-5 record in six tournaments this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.
- Through 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Gasquet has played 24.1 games per match and won 48.3% of them.
- On clay, Gasquet has played nine matches so far this year, totaling 24.4 games per match while winning 48.6% of games.
- Gasquet has won 22.2% of his return games this year, and 75.3% of his service games.
- In his 16 matches played this year across all court types, Cobolli is averaging 20.8 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.
- Cobolli averages 21.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 14 matches on clay courts this year.
- Cobolli has compiled a service game winning percentage of 69% on all surfaces (69-for-100 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 25% (26-for-104 in return games).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Luciano Darderi
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|6-2, 4-6, 6-4
|Round of 16
