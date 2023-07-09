For Sunday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Aaron Nola's Phillies and Jesus Luzardo's Marlins.

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 9.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to Patrick Corbin (5-10) when the clubs face off Sunday.

TEX: Dunning WSH: Corbin 19 (86.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (101.2 IP) 2.71 ERA 5.22 5.7 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals

TEX Odds to Win: -210

-210 WSH Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 10.5 runs

10.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at Nationals

Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tayler Scott (0-0) when the teams play Sunday.

OAK: Sears BOS: Scott 17 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (7 IP) 4.09 ERA 7.71 8.5 K/9 10.3

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Athletics at Red Sox

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Domingo German (5-5) when the clubs face off Sunday.

CHC: Hendricks NYY: Germán 8 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (85.2 IP) 2.83 ERA 4.52 5.1 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Yankees

Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (9-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

ATL: Elder TB: Eflin 17 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (97.1 IP) 2.45 ERA 3.24 7.0 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 ATL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Rays

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-5) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Tarik Skubal (0-0) when the clubs play Sunday.

TOR: Bassitt DET: Skubal 18 (105.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (4 IP) 4.09 ERA 0.00 8.3 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers

TOR Odds to Win: -125

-125 DET Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Tigers

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (5-5) when the teams meet on Sunday.

KC: Yarbrough CLE: Bieber 10 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (110.2 IP) 6.15 ERA 3.66 4.8 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Guardians

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (8-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Luzardo (7-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

PHI: Nola MIA: Luzardo 18 (113 IP) Games/IP 18 (103 IP) 4.30 ERA 3.32 9.1 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 PHI Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Phillies at Marlins

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Brandon Bielak (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

SEA: Gilbert HOU: Bielak 17 (101.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (54.1 IP) 3.82 ERA 3.81 8.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

SEA Odds to Win: -125

-125 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Astros

Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-7) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Lucas Giolito (6-5) when the clubs play on Sunday.

STL: Matz CHW: Giolito 18 (66.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (105.1 IP) 5.02 ERA 3.50 8.1 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -130

-130 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at White Sox

Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-6) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

BAL: Gibson MIN: Ryan 18 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (102.2 IP) 4.73 ERA 3.42 6.8 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 BAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Orioles at Twins

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (5-2) when the teams play Sunday.

CIN: Lively MIL: Miley 9 (46 IP) Games/IP 12 (61.2 IP) 4.11 ERA 3.36 8.8 K/9 5.5

Live Stream Reds at Brewers

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-9) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (7-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

COL: Freeland SF: Webb 18 (96.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (117 IP) 4.93 ERA 3.62 5.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Giants

Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (7-2) for the game between the teams Sunday.

NYM: Scherzer SD: Musgrove 15 (82.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (73.1 IP) 4.03 ERA 3.56 10.2 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Padres

Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) when the teams meet Sunday.

PIT: Mlodzinski ARI: Davies 9 (10.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (48.1 IP) 2.61 ERA 6.52 7.0 K/9 7.3

Live Stream Pirates at Diamondbacks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.