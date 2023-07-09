The Atlanta Dream (9-8), on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on MARQ and BSSE.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 166.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago is 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • A total of eight out of the Sky's 17 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Dream's 16 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.