Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 4 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .276 with five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (38.2%), with more than one RBI in six of them (17.6%).
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (13 of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.306
|AVG
|.256
|.424
|OBP
|.301
|.653
|SLG
|.372
|7
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|8/10
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
