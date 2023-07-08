Held from July 6- 9, Nick Taylor will compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Looking to place a wager on Taylor at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Nick Taylor Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Taylor has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Taylor has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Taylor has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 26 -8 277 1 14 2 5 $5.1M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Taylor has had an average finish of 32nd with a personal best of 28th at this tournament.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,254 yards, 35 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 59th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Taylor shot better than only 23% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Taylor had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.6).

Taylor had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, Taylor's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Taylor finished the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Taylor recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +4000

